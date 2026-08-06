Mehbooba flayed for showing disrespect to National Flag

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Several leaders and organisations here today flayed PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti for allegedly showing disrespect to the National Flag.

Senior BJP leader and former minister, Bali Bhagat launched a sharp attack on PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti over the alleged display of the National Flag in an inverted position and termed the act 'unpardonable'.

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Addressing the issue, Bhagat described Tiranga as a symbol of sacrifices made by freedom fighters and called it "pride of the nation". He asserted that every citizen, particularly those who have held high constitutional office, are duty-bound to uphold the dignity and sanctity of the National Flag. Calling for action in accordance with the law, if any violation of the Flag Code had occurred, Bhagat maintained that the dignity of the National Flag must not be compromised under any circumstances.

Senior BJP leader, Raman Suri has strongly condemned the alleged disrespect shown towards the National Flag by PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti during a protest demonstration in Srinagar.

In a handout Suri stated that repeated incidents involving the Tricolour raise serious questions about her regards for the nation's highest symbol which cannot be brushed aside as mere mistakes. He further recalled the incident of August 15, 2016, when Mehbooba Mufti, the then Chief Minister of J&K, was involved in an Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony and the National Flag fell to the ground after it detached from the pole.

Activists of Shiv Sena & Dogra Front under the leadership of their president, Ashok Gupta organised a protest rally condemning the alleged display of the National Flag in an inverted position by former J&K Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti. Gupta described the incident as a matter of serious concern and urged the authorities to take appropriate action in accordance with the Flag Code of India and other applicable laws.

The protest concluded with slogans expressing respect for the National Flag.