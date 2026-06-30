Meghwal launches upgraded notaries portal

NEW DELHI, June 30: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has launched a fresh application module for notaries which aligns with the Government's Digital India push.

The new module builds on the existing notary portal.

Developed by the Department of Legal Affairs alongside the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the digital initiative allows eligible legal practitioners and advocates to apply online to become a Notary Public.

The module aligns with the Government's "Digital India" vision, shifting the appointment process toward a paperless, transparent, and citizen-centric governance model.

Launched on Monday, the module integrates seamlessly into the existing portal.

The module features automated workflows and a simplified interface to ensure smooth, efficient processing.

Applications will be invited periodically via the module based on the ongoing requirements outlined in the Notaries Act, 1952 and the Notaries Rules, 1956.

A notary public is a Government-appointed official, who acts as an impartial witness to prevent fraud during the signing of important documents. (PTI)