Megh Sabha meeting voices concern over reservation narratives

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: An important meeting of social organizations, community associations, youth groups and activists associated with the Megh community was held today at the headquarters of the Jammu & Kashmir Megh Sabha (JKMS), with participants expressing concern over narratives being circulated regarding reservation and the constitutional rights of Scheduled Castes.

The meeting was chaired by Narendra Datt, JKMS president. Around 70 to 80 youth and community representatives participated in the deliberations, which focused on issues concerning the community and the need to counter misinformation and divisive narratives through peaceful and constitutional means.

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Prominent participants included Bhagat Youth Club, led by its president Ankush; Sadguru Kabir Naujawan Sabha, represented by Rakesh Kumar Keenti; social activist Satish Vidrohi and his associates; social activist Kartik Bhagat and his colleagues; and Advocate Rajat Rameet along with his associates.

The meeting maintained that reservation was not a matter of charity or favour but a constitutional right and an instrument of social justice. Participants expressed concern over attempts by certain sections to create misconceptions about reservation and constitutional safeguards, stressing that such issues should be addressed through peaceful, democratic and constitutional channels.

It was decided to organize a special press conference within the next one or two days, where representatives of the Megh community will present their views on reservation, constitutional rights, social justice and alleged misinformation and divisive tendencies.

A delegation of All J&K Megh Sabha's Akhnoor unit, including Ashok Bhagat, chairman; Rakesh, president; Sonu Bhagat and other senior members, also participated. Rajendra Bhagat, JKMS vice president, Ravi Bhagat; Vishal Bhagat (State coordinator), Darshan Bhagat (president, Pouni), and In-charge of the Megh Sabha Unit at Kot Bhalwal Camp, along with other office-bearers, attended the meeting.

Narendra Datt said unity among community organizations and youth was essential to safeguard constitutional rights, dignity and social justice through peaceful, democratic and constitutional means.