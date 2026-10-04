Meet the man who speaks for birds

Guldev Raj is a well-known birdwatcher, wildlife photographer and conservationist from Jammu who has devoted more than two decades to the study and conservation of birds, particularly migratory species and their habitats. His journey in ornithology began in 2003-04, when he visited the Gharana Wetland after the ceasefire. Concerned by the shrinking wetland and the difficult conditions faced by migratory birds, he began photographing and documenting them with the aim of creating awareness about their conservation.

Guldev Raj's work demonstrates how passion, photography and public awareness can become instruments of conservation. Through his persistent documentation of birds and wetlands, he has helped bring the avian wealth of Jammu into public view and encouraged a wider appreciation of the need to protect their habitats. His work continues to connect people, particularly the younger generation, with nature and wildlife.

In a conversation with Daily Excelsior he reveals his heart about various facets of bird watching and his concern for protecting the birds.

Advertisement

Can you describe your birdwatching journey?

I have been bird watching for the last 22 years. In the early days (2005), I used to ride my motorcycle to Gharana Wetland every morning early, and after spending one and a half hours to 2 hours, I would return to Jammu by 10:30 AM to join my duty.This was all driven by my passion.Birdwatching had become a part of my daily routine. Furthermore, during holidays-whether weekly offs or casual leave-I would dedicate the entire day, from dawn to dusk to birdwatching, studying the birds, and photographing at Gharana. Somewhat after 2014,my routine changed. Now, I would go to Gharana for birdwatching only during holidays and also started visiting other locations in the Jammu region. Currently, we are able to go birdwatching only two or three days a week.

Why did you pick up camera to focus on Gharana Wetland

I picked up a camera with the aim of raising my voice to save the shrinking Gharana Wetland,this later evolved into a passion for birding and bird photography. It was a challenging time, as the issue of the wetland was a subject of heated debate in those days. Passing through these odd conditions, I continued photographing the birds and showcased the work effectively. The first 7-day photo exhibition featuring the birds of Gharana was held on April 10, 2008, at the Kala Kendra in Jammu. Through this exhibition, people came to know about the beauty of Gharana Wetland birds and the significance of this wetland itself for the first time. Awareness and photography initiative continued, and over the next 12-13 years, more than 25 exhibitions focused specifically on the migratory birds of Gharana were organised. I worked to bring awareness about this wetland and took its framed pictures to people's homes. Today, Gharana Wetland is a protected site, and the government has launched several projects there.But I also had a role in its conservation, which the government may have forgotten, but people who saw me working there still remember what I contributed. Since 2005, I have carefully preserved a complete photographic record of the Gharana's birds, which will certainly prove useful for students' studies at some point.

You are associated with New Year Calendar on migratory birds. When did you start it?

I have been associated with New Year Calendars since 2014. It is worth mentioning that for the first time a full-fledged calendar on Gharana Wetland was published in 2014 focusing on the bird diversity of Gharana, and after transforming this wetland into protected land, the 'Golden Gharana' New Year calendar in 2023 was released depicting the Gharana wetland in olden times - its golden past. Similarly, the 2025 calendar was dedicated to the birds of Tawi River, highlighting the rich avian diversity of Jammu's lifeline. It is pertinent to mention that all the photographs used in Gharana and Tawi calendars were clicked by the me, while in other calendars also majority of the photographs are mine. Other years we published these calendars: 2018 - Wetland, 2019 - Tree and Birds, 2020 - Messenger of Peace, 2021 - Knows the Birds, 2022 - The Earth, 2024 - Mix Theme (Untitled) and 2026 - The Avian Serenity.

What is Impact of Stray Dogs on Wintering Ruddy Shelducks (Tadorna ferruginea) in Nikki and Baddi Tawi

The orange-hued Ruddy Shelducks, which arrive every winter in the streams and water bodies of Jammu's lowlands, face their greatest threat from stray dogs. Packs of stray dogs frequently pounce on these birds and disrupt their stay. Some stretches of Nikki and Baddi Tawi in the Tawi Island area are prominent foraging grounds for these birds, where stray dogs often roam. There is a huge number of dogs, especially in the Badyal belt along the river. Other migratory species also remain at risk from these dogs. Ruddy shelducks are very special winter guests, visiting only a few selected locations in Jammu.

Do you think tourists become a hurdle in Flourishing of Migratory Birds at Sanasar Lake

Sanasar Lake has become a major attraction for tourists; however, the growing influx of visitors, the increasing number of boats, the rise of concrete along the banks, and the noise generated by tourists are driving migratory birds away and hindering their ability to thrive. This lake is also a good attraction for migratory birds. We regularly observed the migratory birds here. On the morning of 17th August 2014, we noted 3-4 Garganey ducks trying to hide from the crowd of tourists. Similarly, on 15th February 2024, we found one female and two males of Mallards wandering in Sanasar Lake, but they too were seen moving cautiously, fearfully avoiding people. In fact, the rush of tourists here is not favourable for birds and is becoming a major hindrance to the settling and flourishing of migratory birds.

Which is the favourite destination for winter migratory birds?

The low-lying patch of the border belt of Jammu from Akhnoor to Kathua is a favourite destination for winter migratory birds. Especially water sources near paddy fields, the Tawi River, Chenab River, Basantar River, adjoining streams and wetland areas attract these migratory birds. This is because ample food is available for them in the wetlands and there is a safe environment as well. Some birds prefer to live in complete isolation, and for them, the quiet areas around the border fencing are very special. In these areas monitored by security forces, common people do not frequently visit very close to the border. That's why birds feel safe. These places are becoming a favourite habitat for large-sized birds like Common Crane (Grus grus), Woolly-necked Stork (Ciconia episcopus), Glossy Ibis (Plegadis falcinellus), Red-naped Ibis (Pseudibis papillosa), Black-headed Ibis (Threskiornis melanocephalus), etc., besides many migratory ducks. It is worth mentioning that the Bar-headed Goose, which comes in numbers of 7,000 to 10,000 to Gharana Wetland, though its range is on both sides of the border, prefers to roost more on the Indian side of the border and spends much of its time here.

What about the rise of Indian spot-billed ducts

At present, the Indian duck species is increasing rapidly in the rivers, streams and ponds of Jammu. Its name is the Indian Spot-billed Duck (Anas poecilorhyncha), which is seen almost throughout the year. As the name suggests, so is its identity - a yellow spot on the bill is its identification mark. This duck is very friendly and is thriving in various ponds and streams of Jammu. However, until 2016, this duck was not found in Gharana Wetland. After that, a few birds were sighted and they adapted so well to the environment here that their number kept increasing. Now this bird is seen in large numbers and throughout the year in Gharana, both along with migratory birds and even after they leave. You can see these birds in the patches of Tawi River in Jammu city too. The fact that these birds are now sighted at many different locations across rivers and ponds suggests that their population is steadily increasing.To provide a better environment for these birds, we have started an initiative and requested the temple authorities located on the banks of the Tawi River in the city to keep a watch.

Which are the Best Waterfowl Bird Sighting Locations

If you want to enjoy watching different kinds of migratory birds from very close, there is nothing better than Gharana. This is the place where birds can be seen from very close quarters. If you want to see Ruddy Shelducks, you will have to go towards the low lying areas of the Tawi River or towards the Basantar river. If you want to see Sarus Cranes, you will have to go towards the Samba-Kathua border belt. If you reach Lake Sanasar early in the morning, you may see Mallards, Garganeys and other migratory birds. In deep winter, watching a small group of migratory birds like Northern Shoveler, Common Teal, Pintail, Common Pochard, and Eurasian Wigeon in the middle of Mansar-Surinsar Lakes is a sight to behold.The gulls can be found at Ranjeet Sagar Dam.

Do you think there is need of Government Support to Promote Conservation in Non-Protected Areas

Every year, migratory birds coming from thousands of miles away do not stay only in the protected area; they also camp in the nearby rivers and streams. To provide them a better and safe environment, there is a need to make the Panchayats and people of that area aware. Those bird lovers who are already working on the conservation of birds should be made role models and be provided some facilities. The goal cannot be achieved by mere study programmes. A better environment for migratory birds can be achieved only with the cooperation of people. Making a safe environment for these bird guests, who come here to spend the winter, is our moral responsibility and it is also our culture.