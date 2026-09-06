Meeras Mahal Museum

The House of Heritage, Sopore, Kashmir

Saleem Beg

Meeras Mahal, meaning "The House of Heritage"-the museum at Sopore reflects the lived history and everyday life of the people of Kashmir.The museum has preserved the memories, traditions, and cultural practices of the Valley, showing how people lived, worked, and adapted to changing times just about a century back.

Museums help us understand the past in a simple and direct way. They protect and display objects that connect us to earlier generations. Meeras Mahal is special because it focuses on the life of ordinary people rather than only kings or rulers. It tells the story of daily life in Kashmir-homes, crafts, tools, and traditions.

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The museum was started by Ms. Atiqa Bano, a respected educationist who served in senior roles in the Department of Education, Jammu & Kashmir. She had a deep love for Kashmir's heritage and spent years travelling across the Valley collecting objects. For her, every object had value-whether it was an old watch, telephone, or pair of spectacles from recent times, or ancient manuscripts, coins, and pottery.

With great effort and dedication, she collected more than 7,000 artefacts. Many of these are everyday items that were commonly used in Kashmiri homes until the late twentieth century. The collection is arranged into different sections such as terracotta, woodwork, wicker and grassware, metal (including jewellery), stone, textiles, and manuscripts. Together, these objects tell the story of how people in Kashmir lived in the past.

The terracotta section includes a wide range of kitchen items such as storage pots (matths), grain containers (lopun), clay stoves (daan), serving bowls (toer), tea pans (chai pateil), spice grinding bowls (naem), jars (martaban), and water jugs (naer). These objects show how important pottery once was in everyday life. The museum also displays wicker items like zaen (baskets) and kangris-traditional Kashmiri firepots made of clay and covered with woven wicker. These were essential in every household, especially during winters.

After the passing of Atiqa Bano in 2017, the museum is now managed by the Meeras Mahal Trust in Sopore. The Trust, along with its members, continues her work and vision. The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Kashmir Chapter, has supported the museum in many ways. Further support came from the SPAN Foundation, based in Delhi, which helped in renovating and upgrading the museum. The building and galleries were redesigned to make the museum more modern and visitor-friendly. Following international practices, only about 30 percent of the collection is displayed at one time so that each object can be properly seen and understood.

Today, Meeras Mahal stands as a strong example of how one person's effort can grow into a community institution. It offers visitors a close look at the cultural and social life of Kashmir.

Collections and Their Meaning

The museum's strength lies not only in the number of objects but also in how they are explained. The displays help visitors understand the use and importance of each object in daily life.

The terracotta collection shows that pottery is one of the oldest crafts in the world. In Kashmir, this work was done by a community known as kral. Many places in the Valley, like Kralpora and Gufkral, are named after them. The wicker collection explains the craft called kani kaem. It uses willow branches to make baskets and other items. These were used in villages for carrying food, storing goods, and farming work. Over time, this craft also developed into a larger industry. The zaen baskets in the museum show both simple and decorative styles, highlighting the skill of Kashmiri craftsmen.

The stone collection includes tools like large mortars used for removing husk from rice. Wooden items include containers, tools, toys, and even traditional sandals. The museum also displays carved wooden pieces such as window frames and lattice work (pinjrakari), which show the beauty of Kashmiri architecture.

The jewellery collection is another highlight. It includes necklaces (haar), head ornaments (tikka), earrings (kaenvaej), chokers (halqa-band), bracelets, and hairpins. These were made using simple but skilled methods like engraving and embossing. They were worn both in daily life and during special occasions.

Textiles and a few musical instruments are also displayed, showing the variety of Kashmiri crafts and cultural life. Most of the objects belong to the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, but some are older. The museum also has a small collection of ancient coins, stone objects, and handwritten manuscripts, some dating back to the eighteenth century.

Learning and Education

Meeras Mahal is not just a place to see old objects-it is a place to learn. The museum explains how these objects were used and what they tell us about society. Visitors can understand how people lived, how they worked, and how communities were organized.

The displays connect the past with the present, helping younger generations understand their roots. They show how daily life, crafts, and traditions were closely linked in Kashmiri society.

Community Involvement

One of the most important features of Meeras Mahal is its strong connection with the local community. Many of the objects in the museum have been donated by people from Sopore, Srinagar, and other parts of North Kashmir. Local people have also helped in setting up displays, organising events, and managing the museum.

Much of the work is done voluntarily. People like Mr. Imtiaz and Mr. Muzammil have played an important role in running and promoting the museum. Their efforts show a deep commitment to preserving Kashmiri culture.

The museum is visited by students, researchers, and the general public. It is especially useful for young people who want to understand how their ancestors lived. The objects in the museum are familiar and relatable, making the experience meaningful.

In Kashmir, Meeras Mahal is often compared with the Sri Pratap Singh Museum in Srinagar. While that museum has important historical collections, Meeras Mahal is closer to the everyday life of people. It helps visitors connect more directly with their own past.

Conclusion

Community museums play an important role in preserving heritage because they are created by the people and for the people. Unlike large institutions, they focus on local stories, everyday objects, and shared memories that might otherwise be lost. They give communities a sense of ownership and pride in their culture, encouraging people to contribute, protect, and pass on their traditions. Such museums also make heritage more accessible and relatable, especially for younger generations. By keeping local knowledge, crafts, and ways of life alive, community museums help ensure that cultural identity is not forgotten in times of rapid change.Meeras Mahal Museum is a powerful example of how heritage can be preserved through personal effort and community support. It is not just a collection of objects but a place where memories and traditions are kept alive.

At a time when life is changing quickly, such museums remind us of our roots. They show that heritage is not only found in big monuments but also in simple objects used in daily life. Meeras Mahal helps keep these memories alive for future generations and continues to inspire a deeper understanding of Kashmir's rich cultural life.

(The writer is former Director General Tourism and Convener INTACH, J&K)