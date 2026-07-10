Medico-legal report establishes rape of two foreigners, Pak official

LAHORE, Jul 9: A medical examination has confirmed that two foreigners were raped even as DNA tests have been conducted on eight suspects, including a relative of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, in the case, an official said Thursday.

The two women – one from the Netherlands and the other from Venezuela – were allegedly abducted by a group of men on June 29 and gangraped.

Police have arrested eight suspects, including Dar's relative.

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After they were rescued, the two women recorded their statements and underwent medical examination before leaving for Europe last week.

"The medico-legal report has established rape of both women," a government official privy to the development confirmed to PTI on Thursday.

The DNA tests have been conducted on all eight suspects to compare their DNA with samples collected from the rape victims, he said.

"However, the DNA report is yet to be received," he said adding, it will establish how many men of the eight suspects raped the two women.

The victims told police that they met Dar's relative in Singapore in October 2025 where he invited them to Pakistan. He arranged their business visas and they arrived in Lahore on June 29. (PTI)