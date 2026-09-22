Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura Attached Amid Enquiry Into Conduct

Srinagar, Sept 22 : The Jammu and Kashmir Government has attached Prof. (Dr.) Farooq Ahmad Jan, Medical Superintendent, SKIMS Soura, to the office of the Principal, SKIMS Medical College Bemina, pending an enquiry into his conduct.

According to Government Order No. 713-JK(HME) of 2026, issued by the Health & Medical Education Department on September 21, 2026, the order has been passed in connection with an enquiry into the conduct of the Medical Superintendent, SKIMS Soura.

The government order states that, pending the enquiry, Prof. (Dr.) Farooq Ahmad Jan shall remain attached with the office of the Principal, SKIMS Medical College Bemina.

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Meanwhile, Prof. (Dr.) G.H. Yattoo, Professor and Head, Department of Hospital Administration, SKIMS Soura, has been directed to look after the duties of Medical Superintendent, SKIMS Soura, in addition to his existing responsibilities.

The order has been issued by order of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and has been signed by M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Health & Medical Education Department.

The government has also circulated the order to the concerned administrative and health authorities, including the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Home Department, Ministry of Home Affairs, Director SKIMS Soura and Chief Secretary’s office, among others.

The development comes as the department proceeds with the enquiry into the conduct of the Medical Superintendent, with further action subject to the outcome of the enquiry.