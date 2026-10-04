Medical interns set Oct 9 deadline, warn of hunger strike

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 3: J&K MBBS and BDS medical interns will resume an indefinite hunger strike from October 10 if the Government fails to issue orders on the promised enhancement of their monthly stipend by the October 9 deadline.

The deadline follows a written Government assurance given last month that the long-pending stipend issue would be finalised within 30 days, after interns called off an eight-day strike on September 8.

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Dr Mohammad Akib Javid, J&K interns' representative and AIMSA joint secretary, told Excelsior today that the interns had been pursuing the demand through peaceful and democratic means and were now awaiting formal orders and implementation.

"We do not want confrontation. We want a written order, implementation and justice for medical interns who are working day and night in our hospitals and serving patients," he said.

The September 8 assurance followed a meeting between a delegation of medical interns and Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo.

According to the record note, the Government agreed to finalise the matter within 30 days on the basis of recommendations of the Stipend Enhancement Committee constituted under Government Order No. 538-JK(HME) of 2023.