Medical Interns Protest For Stipend Increase Across J&K

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MBBS and BDS interns across medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir started strike over low stipend, seeking an increase in their monthly stipend from the existing Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000.The protesting interns said their stipend had remained unchanged for nearly seven years. Protest was held at Government Medical Colleges in Srinagar, Baramulla, Doda and Kathua. Meanwhile, medical and health education minister Sakina Itoo said the file for increasing stipend is under process and decision will be taken soon.