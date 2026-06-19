Medical interns press for stipend revision

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 18: The J&K Medical Students Association (JKMSA) today sought Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo's intervention for revision of stipends for medical interns in the Union Territory.

In a representation submitted to the minister, the association said the issue has remained pending for a long time.

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It said medical interns in J&K receive stipends lower than those paid in Central Government institutions and several other states.

The association said the current remuneration is inadequate given the nature of duties performed by interns and the rising cost of living.

JKMSA urged the Government to enhance the monthly stipend and bring it at par with Central Government norms.

It also sought timely disbursement of stipends across all Government Medical Colleges in J&K.

The association said a positive decision would boost the morale of young doctors and strengthen the healthcare system.

"We urge the minister to intervene personally and expedite a fair resolution," the association said.

The representation was submitted by JKMSA Chairman Dr Wasim Khan, President Dr Imtiyaz Wani and General Secretary Dr Anzer Firdous.