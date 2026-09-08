Medical interns intensify protest across J&K, hunger strike begins at SKIMS

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, Sept 7: The agitation by MBBS and BDS interns over enhancement of their stipend entered its eighth day today, with protestors at SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, beginning an indefinite hunger strike, while those at GMC Jammu and Government Dental College (GDC) Jammu observed a symbolic 12-hour fast in solidarity with their colleagues.

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Interns at GMC Srinagar, GMC Anantnag and GMC Baramulla are scheduled to join the hunger strike from tomorrow, further widening the protest across Government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesting interns are demanding a formal executive order on enhancement of their stipend and have refused to call off the agitation on the basis of verbal assurances.

They said the Government had repeatedly assured them that the issue would be resolved but no written order had been issued.

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The interns said they currently receive Rs 12,300 per month, against a national average of around Rs 30,000, with several states paying up to Rs 44,000.

They said a Government-constituted committee had recommended retrospective implementation of the enhanced stipend from October 4.

Interns at GMC Jammu and GDC Jammu said their eight-day peaceful protest remained united and determined despite what they described as Government indifference and lack of a meaningful response.

They reiterated that the movement was apolitical and aimed at securing professional dignity and fair compensation.

Aiman, an intern at SKIMS Bemina, said the failure to issue a written order despite repeated assurances had prompted the hunger strike.

She said the continued absence of interns from hospitals was increasing the workload of senior residents and postgraduate doctors and could affect patient care.

Another SKIMS intern, Ahmad Faraz, said the hunger strike would continue until a formal order was issued.

The protesters also alleged that some interns were being pressured to resume duties through communications conveyed by college principals.

They urged the Government to avoid pressure tactics and resolve the matter through dialogue.

The interns at GMC Jammu and GDC Jammu have invited the media to cover the ninth day of their protest on Tuesday, saying objective coverage would help highlight their demand.