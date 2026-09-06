Medical interns continue strike as Govt sets Oct 3 deadline for stipend hike process

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Sept 5: The indefinite strike by MBBS and BDS interns across Jammu and Kashmir continued for the sixth consecutive day today, even as the Government indicated October 3 as the deadline for completing the administrative and financial formalities for enhancing their monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000.

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The assurance was conveyed by Chief Minister's Advisor Nasir Sogami during a meeting with a delegation of the J&K Students Association (JKSA) at the Chief Minister's residence here. According to JKSA, Sogami said the enhancement process was already underway and the required formalities would be completed within one month. He also said Principals of all Government Medical Colleges and SKIMS had been asked to nominate two intern/student representatives from each institution for official deliberations.

The Government also acknowledged concerns over the loss of internship and academic days due to the strike, including possible implications for interns appearing in postgraduate entrance examinations. The proceedings and assurances given during the meeting would be formally recorded in official minutes, which would be shared with students and made publicly available.

The interns, however, continued their agitation, maintaining that enhancement of the stipend remained their "central and non-negotiable" demand. They have insisted that they will not resume routine duties until a written Government order formally approving the hike is issued. The strike continued at GMC Srinagar, GMC Anantnag, GMC Baramulla and SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, besides medical colleges in the Jammu region.

JKSA National Convener Nasir Khuehami said the existing stipend of Rs 12,300 was "grossly inadequate" considering the interns' workload, professional responsibilities, working conditions and rising cost of living. He said the delegation had sought time to place the Government's position before the interns, who subsequently resolved to continue their peaceful protest pending a formal order.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs Dr Devinder Manya and Arvind Gupta today joined the protesting medical interns at GMC Jammu and extended support to their demand for a stipend hike. They urged the Government to provide a written assurance regarding the enhancement of the stipend.

The interns have cited disparity with several other States, pointing out that interns receive Rs 44,319 per month in Odisha, Rs 43,099 in West Bengal and Rs 35,000 in Assam. They have also warned of intensifying the agitation, including a hunger strike, if the issue remains unresolved.