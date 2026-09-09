Medical interns call off strike, resume duties after Govt assurance over stipend

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, Sept 8: Medical interns across Jammu and Kashmir called off their eight-day strike this evening and resumed duties after the Government decided to finalize the issue of enhancement of their monthly stipend within 30 days.

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The decision was recorded after a delegation of medical interns met Minister Sakeena Itoo and pressed for revision of the existing stipend structure. According to the record note of the meeting, the Government will finalize the matter within 30 days on the basis of recommendations of the Stipend Enhancement Committee constituted through Government Order Number 538-JK(HME) of 2023, dated June 27, 2023.

The Note says the matter needs to be brought to a "logical conclusion expeditiously" so that the interns' academic and professional responsibilities are not affected and hospital services and patient care continue uninterrupted.

Following the decision, the interns agreed to call off the strike and resume their duties "forthwith", citing patient care and the need to safeguard their academic and professional interests.

Tanish Mansotra, an intern at GMC Jammu told Excelsior that after written assurance from the Health Minister, they have decided to suspend their strike for one month and join their regular duties. He said the decision was taken in the interest of maintaining uninterrupted patient care and academic activities.

Mansotra, however, clarified that the suspension is temporary and does not amount to withdrawal of their demand. They said the strike would be reconsidered if the promised stipend revision is not implemented within one month.

The development came after the strike had entered its 9th consecutive day earlier in the day, with MBBS and BDS interns continuing protests at GMC Srinagar, GMC Anantnag, GMC Baramulla, GMC Handwara, SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, GMC Jammu, GMC Kathua, GMC Doda and GMC Rajouri demanding a formal Government order on the stipend hike.

The protesters had said repeated verbal assurances were not enough and were demanding a written commitment or a formal Government order approving the stipend hike.

The standoff intensified earlier in the day after some medical colleges issued show-cause notices over the interns' continued absence from duty and warned of disciplinary action, including suspension and cancellation of internship.

At GMC Anantnag, two protesting intern representatives were served show-cause notices directing them to explain within 24 hours why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them.

According to the notice, the interns had not attended their assigned duties for the previous week, which the administration said had adversely affected patient care and emergency services.

It cited the NMC Notification on Rules and Regulations, 2021, dated November 18, 2021, and described the conduct as gross indiscipline and professional misconduct that could warrant curtailment, temporary suspension or even cancellation of internship.

The notice also referred to affidavits submitted by interns at the time of joining, under which they had undertaken to abide by college rules and not participate in strikes or other acts of indiscipline.

Failure to respond within 24 hours, it said, would be treated as having no explanation to offer and the matter would be dealt with under applicable rules.

The interns condemned the notices, saying the action targeted representatives communicating their collective concerns and arguing that raising legitimate grievances could not be equated with professional misconduct.

Similar action was taken at SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, where the Principal issued a show-cause notice to CRMIs, stating that most had not been attending assigned duties for the past week and that patient care and emergency services had been affected.

The Bemina notice also cited NMC regulations and warned of curtailment, temporary suspension or cancellation of internship, giving the concerned interns 24 hours to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated.

During the meeting with Itoo, the intern delegation highlighted the existing stipend structure and sought a suitable revision in view of their duties, workload and responsibilities.

Itoo, according to the record note, said their concerns deserved due consideration and that the Government was sensitive to their legitimate demands.

The Government said the committee constituted to examine the matter reflected its seriousness in addressing the issue and its intent to arrive at a considered decision.