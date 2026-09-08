Medical Interns Call Off Strike After Sakeena Itoo Assures Stipend Hike Within 30 Days

Srinagar, Sept 8 : Medical interns across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday called off their strike and resumed duties after Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Masood Itoo assured them that their demand for enhancement of stipend will be finalised within 30 days, according to the record note of a meeting held between the minister and the interns’ delegation.

One of the member from the delegation said that, we met Minister and we were assured that our matter will be resolved within 30 days.

"Keeping assurance in the consideration, we have decided to call off strike," delegation member said.

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The interns apprised the minister of the existing stipend structure and sought its revision in view of the nature of their duties, workload and responsibilities, according to the record note.

The meeting was chaired by Minister Sakeena Itoo and attended by the Principal, Government Medical College Srinagar, Deputy Director Planning, representing the Director Health Services Kashmir, and representatives of medical interns from various medical colleges across J&K.

The minister gave a patient hearing to the delegation and said the concerns raised by the interns deserved due consideration, while assuring them that the government remained sensitive to their legitimate issues.

Itoo informed the delegation that the matter was already under consideration and that a committee had been constituted to examine the issue comprehensively under Government Order No. 538-JK(HME) of 2023 dated June 27, 2023.

It was observed that the matter needed to be brought to a logical conclusion expeditiously so that the academic and professional responsibilities of the interns were not adversely affected and hospital services and patient care continued uninterrupted.

Following detailed deliberations, it was decided that the matter would be finalised within 30 days based on the recommendations of the Stipend Enhancement Committee and keeping in view the legitimate concerns of the interns.

In view of the assurance, the medical interns agreed to call off their strike and resume duties forthwith, in the larger interest of patient care and to safeguard their academic and professional interests. (JKNS)