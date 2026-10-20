Medical interns accuse OSD to Health Minister of making humiliating remarks

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 19: The MBBS and the BDS interns today accused the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Health and Medical Education Minister of making humiliating remarks during a meeting over their long-pending stipend hike, as another Government assurance passed without the issuance of a formal order.

A delegation of the All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA), J&K, met the Director General, Finance (Budget), and the OSD at the Civil Secretariat here to press for the issuance of the stipend revision order.

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The representatives expressed frustration over what they described as contradictory statements about the status of the file, continued procedural delays and the absence of a formal Government order.

Describing the interaction with the OSD as "extremely disappointing", they alleged that instead of addressing their concerns, the delegation was told, in substance, that the Government was doing them a favour by providing medical education free of cost.

"Providing medical education is a public responsibility, not a personal favour that can be used to humiliate medical students or interns," the representatives said in a statement, pointing out that public funds came from taxes paid by the people of J&K.

The delegation also alleged discourteous treatment and said warnings had been issued against those pursuing the demand.

AIMSA president Dr Mohammad Momin Khan criticised the continued delay, saying interns could not be made to wait indefinitely after receiving written assurances.

He said interns were doctors directly involved in patient care and deserved a fair stipend and respect for their professional dignity.

The delegation included Dr Shahnawaz, Dr Mohammad Tasadduk Kawser, Dr Danish Ali, Dr Faisal Ashraf, Dr Aakib Javaid, Dr Runga Zamin Javaid, Dr Ahmad Faraz and Dr Milad, representing AIMSA and its student and dental wings.

The Health Minister did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Meanwhile, AIMSA and MBBS and BDS interns announced candlelight marches at all Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) and SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, today to protest the failure to issue the promised order.

The association reiterated its demand: "No More False Assurances. Honour the Written Commitment. Issue the Stipend Enhancement Order Now."