Medical Colleges Asked Not To Grant Leave To Students During NEET-UG Re-Exam Period

New Delhi, Jun 19: The National Medical Commission has directed all medical colleges and institutions under its purview not to grant leave to students on June 20 and 21, except in exceptional circumstances, to support the fair conduct of the NEET-UG re-exam on Sunday.

The move comes in the backdrop of some instances when students of medical colleges were found to be involved in activities that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process, the Commission said in a notice issued on Thursday.

The instruction has been issued in compliance with directions received from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education regarding the conduct of the medical entrance examination, it said.

The Commission also asked medical colleges to remain vigilant and sensitise students against involvement in any activities that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process.

"In the past, instances have come to notice where some students of medical colleges were found to be involved in activities that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process," the notice said.

"In view of this, and as a matter of general deterrence, all the medical colleges are hereby directed to remain vigilant and ensure that students are sensitized against any involvement in activities prejudicial to the conduct of the examination," it added.

The NMC advised colleges not to grant leave to students on June 20 and 21, except under "exceptional circumstances" and with due justification.

"This measure is intended as a preventive step to discourage any potential misuse and to support the fair conduct of the examination," the notice said.

The communication has been sent to the deans and principals of all medical colleges and institutions under the commission's purview.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the irregularities.

The NEET (UG) re-examination is scheduled for June 21. (Agencies)