Medical check-up camp held at Rehari Colony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: A free medical camp was organized today at Shri Hari Temple, Rehari Colony, Jammu, on the initiative of Jammu West MLA Arvind Gupta, with the objective of providing accessible healthcare services to the local community.

The camp, organized under the message of "Healthy Life, Happy Life," offered free medical check-ups, consultations, treatment and medicines to the public.

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Specialist doctors Dr Sushil Sharma, HoD Cardiology, GMC Jammu and Dr Rajesh Gupta, Paediatrician, rendered their valuable medical services during the camp and attended to patients from different sections of society. Free medicines were also distributed to those requiring them.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Arvind Gupta emphasized the importance of preventive healthcare and said that such community-based medical initiatives are aimed at ensuring that quality healthcare reaches people at their doorstep. He urged residents to undergo regular health check-ups and remain conscious about lifestyle-related health issues, particularly heart disease, diabetes and other common ailments.

Dr Sushil Sharma highlighted the importance of timely medical consultation and preventive heart care, advising people to regularly monitor their health parameters and adopt a healthy lifestyle. He stressed that awareness, early detection and timely treatment can go a long way in preventing serious health complications.

Dr Rajesh stressed the importance of timely medical consultation and regular health monitoring for children. He advised parents to remain attentive to their children's health, nutrition, growth and development, and encouraged them to seek professional medical advice whenever required.

The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from people from all walks of life, including local residents, senior citizens, women and children, who availed themselves of the free medical consultation and treatment facilities.