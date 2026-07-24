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Home / National / Media reports 'reckless', no plea related to CJP protests filed: CJI

Media reports 'reckless', no plea related to CJP protests filed: CJI

NEW DELHI, Jul 24: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday dismissed as "reckless” media reports that he had denied urgent hearing on a plea challenging the July 20 police action against students, saying it was only a representation...

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Daily Excelsior
01:54 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Jul 24: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday dismissed as "reckless” media reports that he had denied urgent hearing on a plea challenging the July 20 police action against students, saying it was only a representation and not a petition.

No such petition was filed, he stated.

"In the last two days, a completely false statement was made that a matter was filed, and the media is absolutely free from all responsibility and falsely reporting that the Chief Justice refused to list the matter," he said. (PTI)

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