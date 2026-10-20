Media coordination key to strengthening organizational outreach: Sat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha (RS) MP, Sat Sharma CA stressed that effective media coordination, strong digital outreach and timely communication are essential for strengthening the party's political narrative, exposing misinformation and connecting the BJP's policies and achievements with the people. He was chairing a coordination meeting of the party's Print Media, Social Media and IT Departments at the party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here.

The meeting was attended by J&K BJP vice presidents, Priya Sethi and Rekha Mahajan, general secretaries, Sanjita Dogra and Gopal Mahajan, treasurer, Prabhat Singh Jamwal, secretary, Reema Padha, media incharge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Social Media incharge, Dr. Makson Tikkoo, IT incharge, Gaurav Balgotra, spokespersons, Balbir Ram Rattan, Dr. Hari Dutt Shishu and Vikram Malhotra, Sanjay Bakshi, Naveen Sharma, and Rohin Chandan.

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Emphasizing the decisive role of communication in contemporary politics, Sat Sharma said that media is not merely a means of disseminating information but a powerful instrument for shaping public opinion, strengthening democratic engagement and presenting the party's ideological position with clarity. He asserted that the BJP must maintain a proactive, coordinated and fact-based communication system to effectively counter misleading narratives and ensure that the truth about the Modi Government's policies, developmental initiatives and public welfare programmes reaches every section of society.

Sat Sharma called for seamless coordination among print media, social media and IT teams, observing that each Department has a distinct yet interconnected role in the party's overall communication strategy. While print media remains crucial for credible public engagement and political messaging, social media provides immediate outreach to millions, and IT infrastructure ensures efficient coordination, content management and digital delivery. He appreciated the efforts being made by the teams and directed them to further enhance coordination so that a unified and professional approach is maintained at all times.

Sat Sharma directed the departments to improve the quality and timeliness of content, strengthen engagement with journalists, enhance digital presentation and ensure a rapid, factual response to politically significant developments. He stressed that the party's communication must remain consistent across platforms, backed by facts, ground realities and the achievements of the Government.

Sat Sharma further called upon the teams to highlight issues concerning the people of Jammu and Kashmir, communicate the benefits of development and welfare schemes, and effectively present the BJP's commitment to nationalism, good governance and inclusive growth.