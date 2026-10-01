Meager Rs 2.87 cr allocation for religious tourism in Jammu division

No proposal for dedicated Jammu Pilgrimage Circuit: Govt

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Sept 30: Despite Jammu division having a vast religious-tourism canvas comprising historic temples, shrines, caves and other pilgrimage destinations that attract devotees throughout the year, the Tourism Department has earmarked a meager Rs 2.87 crore for development of religious tourism in the entire division under the Capex Plan 2026-27.

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The modest allocation is notwithstanding the fact that numerous religious destinations across the region require improvement of basic infrastructure, visitor amenities, sanitation, parking facilities, illumination and other facilities to cope with the growing movement of pilgrims and tourists.

Moreover, the Government has admitted that no proposal is presently under consideration for development of a dedicated Jammu Pilgrimage Circuit, despite itself identifying a number of prominent religious destinations that could potentially be linked through such a circuit.

The disclosure came in a reply of the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also Minister Incharge Tourism, to a question raised by MLA Jammu West Arvind Gupta in the Legislative Assembly today.

The allocation of Rs 2.87 crore for religious tourism in Jammu division appears particularly modest when viewed against the geographical spread and number of religious destinations requiring infrastructure intervention.

"While the department has repeatedly emphasized tourism promotion and attracting visitors, promotion alone cannot ensure sustained growth if important religious destinations continue to face deficiencies in basic visitor infrastructure", the stakeholders said.

They further said, "a pilgrimage destination is not merely a religious site. The experience of pilgrims also depends upon the quality of approach roads, parking, sanitation, drinking water, public conveniences, resting facilities, signage, illumination, landscaping and crowd-management arrangements".

Against this backdrop, the allocation of Rs 2.87 crore for the entire Jammu Division raises questions about whether sufficient resources are being devoted to the infrastructure component of religious tourism.

"The issue becomes more significant because religious tourism has the potential to generate economic activities for local traders, transporters, guides, artisans and other service providers. However, such benefits are difficult to maximize when destinations are developed piecemeal without a coordinated infrastructure and tourism-management strategy", the stakeholders further said.

When asked by the MLA whether the Government proposes to develop a Jammu Pilgrimage Circuit connecting Raghunath Temple, Bawe Wali Mata, Mahamaya Temple, Shiv Temple Peerkho, Jamwant Guffa, Kol Kandoli Nagrota, Panjwakhtar Mandir and Tirupati Balaji Temple, the Chief Minister said, "no such proposal is under consideration of the Tourism Department".

This is notwithstanding that a circuit-based approach could potentially connect major temples and religious landmarks through common infrastructure, tourist facilities, signage, transportation links, publicity and coordinated visitor management. The present position reflects a fragmented approach in which individual projects are being taken up at different locations through different agencies.

"The absence of a dedicated circuit is particularly notable because Jammu already possesses a natural cluster of religious and heritage destinations that can complement one another. Linking these places could provide pilgrims with an opportunity to visit multiple destinations during a single trip while also spreading the economic benefits of pilgrimage beyond individual shrine locations", the stakeholders said.

They further said, "a pilgrimage circuit need not merely mean connecting destinations on a map. It can provide the framework for coordinated development of approach roads, parking areas, public conveniences, sanitation, drinking water, accommodation, signage, illumination, landscaping, pedestrian facilities and digital tourist information", adding "such an approach could also help reduce pressure on individual destinations by encouraging visitors to explore multiple religious and heritage sites".

In the absence of such planning, individual projects may improve particular locations without addressing the larger question of how Jammu's religious destinations can collectively be presented as an integrated tourism product.

The reply shows that development is presently taking place largely through individual projects. The Tourism Department has completed façade lighting at Raghunath Mandir under the Capex Budget at a cost of Rs 39.99 lakh.

At Mahamaya Temple, work for upgradation of existing halls and allied works is under execution at a cost of Rs 29.99 lakh under the Capex Budget 2026-27. Similarly, the Jammu Municipal Corporation has prepared a Detailed Project Report titled "Heritage Trail and Beautification of Route Leading to Historic Peer Kho Mandir" with an estimated cost of Rs 6.51 crore.