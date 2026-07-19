MDP on “Leadership Skills” for NBCC officers held at IIM Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu concluded the three-day Management Development Programme (MDP) on "Leadership Skills for Managers" for officers of the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Limited, under the aegis of the Executive Education & Consultancy Division.

The programme was designed to strengthen leadership capabilities, strategic thinking, and managerial effectiveness among participants, enabling them to address the evolving challenges of the infrastructure and public sector ecosystem.

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Prof Rajesh Sikka, Chairperson, Executive Education & Consultancy, IIM Jammu, remarked that learning is a two-way process and that IIM Jammu designs its Executive Education programmes to remain relevant to the evolving needs of professionals. Stressing the importance of adaptability, continuous learning, and peer learning in today's dynamic business environment, he encouraged the participants to first lead themselves, as effective leadership begins with self-leadership.

The valedictory ceremony commenced with programme overview by the Programme Director, Dr Shivani Sachdev, who highlighted the active participation, collaborative learning, and enriching interactions witnessed over the three days.

The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participants. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Shivani Sachdev, Programme Director.