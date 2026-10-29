MDP on Healthcare Logistics & Supply Chain Management concludes at IIM Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: The Indian Institute of Management Jammu concluded its three-day Management Development Programme (MDP) on "Logistics & Supply Chain Management in Healthcare: Efficiency, Quality & Resilience" , here today.

Conducted from 26 to 28 October 2026, the programme brought together healthcare professionals to strengthen their understanding of efficient, quality-driven, and resilient logistics and supply chain management practices in the healthcare sector.

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The valedictory was graced by Prof (Dr) Shakti Gupta and Lt Gen (Dr ) Sunil Kant, Prof Debasish Satapathy, Senior Consultant, IIM Jammu and Dr Ashish Kumar, Co-Chairperson, Executive Education and Consultancy, IIM Jammu.

Dr Shakti Gupta, in his address, touched upon the challenges associated with accessing medical services and the importance of strengthening healthcare delivery systems. His address encouraged participants to appreciate the broader institutional, operational, and managerial dimensions of healthcare.

Prof Debasish Satapathy, Senior Consultant, IIM Jammu, explained the relevance of ethical leadership, accountability, and decision-making through simple, relatable examples from the Mahabharata. He also emphasized emerging opportunities in healthcare entrepreneurship and suggested a focused programme on Healthcare Venture Planning and Management to encourage innovative ideas and sustainable healthcare initiatives.

Dr Ashish Kumar emphasized the emerging opportunities in healthcare entrepreneurship, observing that the sector offers considerable potential for innovation and growth with targeted investments. He suggested organizing a focused programme on Healthcare Venture Planning and Management to help participants identify promising opportunities, develop innovative ideas, and translate them into viable healthcare ventures.

The valedictory ceremony commenced with a welcome address, followed by the programme report presented by Lt Gen (Dr) Sunil Kant, Programme Director, IIM Jammu.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participants, recognising their participation in the programme. Lt. Gen (Dr ) Sunil Kant, Programme Director, delivered the vote of thanks.