MD Citizens’ Cooperative Bank appeals depositors not to panic

Says liquidity position is strong

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: In the backdrop of recently imposed restrictions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Managing Director of Citizens Cooperative Bank Ltd, Jammu has appealed to all depositors and customers of the bank not to panic or pay heed to rumours.

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“The CCBL’s liquidity position is strong, and the bank is in a position to meet the permitted withdrawals from its available liquid resources. Therefore, depositors need not unnecessarily panic, as they can withdraw the permissible amount of up to Rs 1,25,000/- any time,” he told the Excelsior.

The MD further clarified that the imposition of RBI Directions does not mean that the depositors will lose their funds above Rs 1,25,000/- or that the bank will not be able to meet its obligations towards depositors beyond the presently permitted withdrawal limit.

“The current withdrawal limit is a regulatory restriction imposed under the RBI Directions and should not be construed as the final settlement of the depositors’ claims. Moreover the bank is still in currency and its banking Licence is in force,” he added.

Pertinent to mention that the RBI has recently imposed Directions on the CCBL Jammu for a period of six months. Under the said Directions, depositors are presently permitted to withdraw up to Rs 1, 25,000/-, subject to the terms and conditions stipulated by the RBI.

Reiterating that the bank remains committed to meeting its obligations to its depositors as and when the applicable regulatory restrictions are relaxed or removed, the Managing Director, Ravi Kant sought to explain that the bank’s assets comprise long-term, medium-term and short-term investments and other assets, which are realized and managed according to their respective nature and maturity.

He also informed that deposit of every depositor is insured up to Rs 5, 00,000/- by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). He further assured all the CCBL customers that the lockers maintained with the bank are safe and secure.

“The present RBI Directions do not affect the safety or security of the contents of the bank’s lockers. Locker holders are therefore, advised not to panic or entertain any apprehension regarding the safety of their lockers,” he said.

The MD claimed that top management of CCBL Jammu is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the bank overcomes the present situation and resumes its normal functioning at the earliest. The bank is continuously taking all necessary corrective and compliance measures and is making all possible efforts to satisfy the regulatory requirements so that the Directions imposed by the RBI may be removed at the earliest, he added.