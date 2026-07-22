MCL signs pact with Talcher Fertilisers  for scientific disposal of fly ash

SAMBALPUR, (Odisha), July 22: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has signed a pact with Talcher Fertilisers Limited (TFL) here for safe and scientific disposal of fly ash that will be generated from the plant's upcoming coal gasification-based ammonia-urea project at Talcher, officials said on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed between PK Mishra, general manager (planning & projects) of MCL and Vivek Srivastava, managing director, TFL, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations here on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, fly ash generated from the project will be transported through a high concentration slurry disposal (HCSD) system and scientifically deposited at quarry no. 4 of Jagannath open cast project of MCL, an official statement said.

The initiative aims to ensure environmentally sustainable ash management while facilitating scientific mine reclamation in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), it said.

The collaboration is expected to promote sustainable industrial practices, enable efficient utilisation of mine voids and strengthen responsible environmental management, the statement added. (PTI)