MCD steps up citywide crackdown; 136 demolitions in 5 days, over 1000 PGs surveyed

NEW DELHI, Sep 11: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday carried out 25 demolition actions across all 12 zones of the city as part of its intensified crackdown on dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of building norms, officials said.

The civic body sealed four properties, issued six show-cause notices and passed four demolition orders during the day's enforcement exercise.

The action comes a day after the MCD demolished 41 properties and sealed 61 others across the city as it stepped up inspections following the Satya Niketan building collapse.

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Among the areas where demolition action was taken on Friday were Satya Niketan in the South Zone, Vasant Kunj in the South West Zone, Burari in the North Zone, Shalimar Bagh in the Keshavpuram Zone, Krishna Park in the Central Zone, Rajan Babu Road in Adarsh Nagar and Chandu Nagar in Nehru Vihar.

In the Old Delhi Zone, the civic body carried out targeted action at a property in Delhi Gate Bazaar in Daryaganj, where two roof panels on the fifth floor were demolished with the assistance of personnel from the Daryaganj police station, officials said.

The civic body also continued the controlled demolition of a building adjoining the structure that collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6, killing seven people.

The MCD has also been surveying paying guest (PG) accommodation buildings across Delhi, with 1,523 operational PG buildings identified so far, housing around 33,500 occupants.

Previously, as reported by PTI, the survey till September 10 found three buildings that were "visibly dangerous" out of 1355, housing 69 students and young professionals, according to the civic body's data.

Officials said the survey data is being consolidated and further legal and regulatory action will be taken against establishments found violating safety or other applicable norms.

The civic body has intensified its enforcement drive across all 12 zones against structures found to be dangerous or in violation of the Master Plan of Delhi and building bye-laws.

From September 7 to September 11, the MCD carried out 136 demolition actions against unauthorised constructions and other violations across the city, with 25 demolitions undertaken on Friday alone.

The civic body had carried out 17 demolitions on September 8, 46 on September 9 and 41 on September 10, in addition to seven actions on September 7.

From June 1 to September 11, the MCD has carried out 1,119 demolition actions against unauthorised constructions, dangerous structures and other building violations across Delhi. The tally stood at 1,053 till September 9, rose by 41 on September 10 and by another 25 on September 11. (PTI)