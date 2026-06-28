Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms  climbs Rs 88,678 cr; ICICI Bank biggest winner

NEW DELHI, June 28: The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued companies went up by Rs 88,678.1 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest winner.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 297.57 points, or 0.38 per cent, and the NSE Nifty went up by 42.9 points, or 0.17 per cent.

"Markets ended the holiday-shortened week with modest gains, advancing in three of the four trading sessions. Sentiment remained constructive, supported by easing crude oil prices, improving geopolitical developments in West Asia, and selective buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs)," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro were the gainers, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Hindustan Unilever faced erosion from their valuation.

The market valuation of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 29,588.75 crore to reach Rs 9,95,610.74 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

HDFC Bank added Rs 24,718.3 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 12,25,981.44 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries surged Rs 12,043.96 crore to Rs 17,83,926.92 crore and that of Bajaj Finance climbed Rs 11,580.28 crore to Rs 6,10,081.53 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India rallied Rs 9,322.93 crore to Rs 9,64,738 crore, and that of Larsen & Toubro edged higher by Rs 1,423.88 crore to Rs 5,80,550.83 crore.

However, the mcap of Bharti Airtel tumbled Rs 35,615.21 crore to Rs 11,27,348.09 crore.

The valuation of LIC eroded by Rs 21,188.74 crore to Rs 5,35,537.56 crore, and that of TCS declined by Rs 11,143.71 crore to Rs 7,58,206.42 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever dipped by Rs 5,321.83 crore to Rs 5,10,624.92 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one rank, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, LIC and Hindustan Unilever. (PTI)