MC removes encroachment outside SDH

Excelsior Correspondent

SUNDERBANI, July 12: In a continued drive against unauthorized encroachments, the Municipal Committee (MC) Sunderbani today demolished an illegally erected structure (Khokha), outside the premises of Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Sunderbani.

The action was carried out by the enforcement team of MC Sunderbani, to ensure that public spaces remain free from illegal occupations and to facilitate smooth movement of pedestrians and emergency vehicles visiting the hospital.

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The unauthorized structure had been occupying public land in violation of Municipal regulations. Officials of MC Sunderbani reiterated that no illegal encroachment on public property would be tolerated and that similar drives will continue across the Municipal limits to safeguard public assets and maintain cleanliness, order, and accessibility.

The Municipal Committee appealed to the general public and shopkeepers to refrain from raising unauthorized structures or encroaching upon public land. Citizens have been urged to cooperate with the administration, in keeping public spaces free from encroachments and ensuring a clean, safe, and well-managed environment.