MBBS interns warn of fresh strike

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 11: J&K MBBS interns today threatened to resume their indefinite strike if the Government fails to issue the revised internship stipend order by Monday, accusing officials of repeatedly assuring them that the matter had been resolved without issuing the formal order.

The interns said their delegation had met the Health Minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) twice over the pending implementation of the revised stipend.

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On both occasions, the delegation was allegedly assured that the matter had been resolved, the stipend amount finalised and the implementation order would be issued "within days".

However, the interns said the continued delay, despite repeated assurances, had left them frustrated and uncertain about when the revised stipend would come into effect.

They said their delegation would approach Health Minister Sakeena Itoo again and visit the Civil Secretariat to seek a clear response on the status of the order.

The interns warned that failure to issue the official order by Monday would prompt them to resume their indefinite strike and intensify their protests.

"We have fulfilled our responsibilities and given the Government sufficient time to honour its commitment," Dr Mohammad Akib Javid, the interns' representative from J&K and joint secretary of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), said.

The interns demanded the immediate issuance and implementation of the revised stipend order. They said they had already received a written assurance from the Government, which had raised expectations of an early resolution, but the formal order was still awaited.

They also expressed dissatisfaction over the repeated use of the phrase "within days", saying they needed a definite timeline rather than further assurances.