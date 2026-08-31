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Home / Videos / MBBS Interns' Demands Genuine, Stipend Hike File Under Process: Sakina Itoo

MBBS Interns' Demands Genuine, Stipend Hike File Under Process: Sakina Itoo

Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Monday said the government was processing a proposal to increase the monthly stipend of MBBS intern. Itoo said the demand for a higher stipend was genuine, particularly in...

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Daily Excelsior
05:57 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Monday said the government was processing a proposal to increase the monthly stipend of MBBS intern. Itoo said the demand for a higher stipend was genuine, particularly in view of rising inflation, and that the government was already working to address the issue.

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