MBBS, BDS interns threaten strike over stipend revision

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: MBBS and BDS interns across J&K today threatened to go on strike from August 31 if the Government fails to implement the long-pending revision of their internship stipend, which has remained unchanged at Rs 12,300 a month since 2019.

The interns are demanding immediate implementation of a Rs 25,000 monthly stipend recommended by a Government-constituted committee, saying the continued delay has left them struggling with rising accommodation, food, transportation and educational expenses.

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The Health and Medical Education Department had constituted the committee on June 27, 2023, to examine enhancement of the stipend for MBBS and BDS interns.

The Government later informed the Legislative Assembly that the panel had recommended a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000.

Despite the recommendation, the revised stipend has not been implemented.

The proposal was processed by the Health and Medical Education Department and referred to the Finance Department for concurrence, but has remained pending amid financial and administrative queries and requests for additional information.

"The issue has been pending for a long time. We have been following it but to no avail, and we have decided to go for a strike if the issue is not resolved by August 31," a SKIMS intern said.

Another intern from GMC Anantnag said interns from across J&K would participate in the protest with the support of major medico bodies.

The interns said that the current stipend was last revised in January 2019, when it was increased from Rs 4,800 to Rs 12,300 under Government Order No. 80-HME of 2019.

They note that the rate has remained unchanged for more than seven years despite a substantial rise in living and educational costs.

At the existing rate of Rs 12,300 a month, an intern receives Rs 12,700 less per month than the proposed stipend of Rs 25,000, amounting to a difference of Rs 1.52 lakh annually, they said.

The issue has been raised repeatedly with the Government.