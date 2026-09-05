MBBS, BDS interns' strike for stipend hike enters 5th day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 4: The indefinite strike by MBBS and BDS interns in Jammu region entered its fifth consecutive day today, with the protesting doctors continuing to demand an increase in their monthly stipend from the existing Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000.

The agitation continued at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, Government Medical College Kathua, GMC Doda, GMC Rajouri and GMC Udhampur, where interns maintained that the existing stipend was inadequate in view of their clinical responsibilities, working hours and expenses during the compulsory internship period.

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In Jammu, the protesting interns continued their demonstration at GMC Jammu and Government Dental College, reiterating that they would not withdraw the strike without a concrete decision from the Government. They have maintained that the demand has remained pending for several years despite repeated representations.

The interns have cited stipend rates in other States to press their case, pointing out that interns in Odisha receive Rs 44,319 per month, while the stipend in West Bengal is Rs 43,099 and in Assam Rs 35,000.

The protesting doctors have warned of intensifying the agitation if no decision is taken soon, including the possibility of going on hunger strike. They have also maintained that the protest would remain peaceful and non-political while urging the Government to intervene and resolve the issue at the earliest.

The continuing absence of interns has also placed an additional burden on senior residents and postgraduate doctors in Government hospitals, particularly in patient-care duties.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, Jammu Kashmir has extended its support to the protesting interns. The Sangh in its meeting held today at its Parade (Jammu) office, under the chairmanship of Ashok Choudhary, organizing secretary, termed the demand of the interns genuine.

"The interns' demands must be considered positively for redressal failing which we will participate in their demonstrations," Sangh added.