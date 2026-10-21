MBBS, BDS interns resume strike; hold candle marches

*CM approves stipend hike

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, Oct 20: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has approved an increase in the monthly stipend of MBBS and BDS interns from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000, even as interns across Jammu and Kashmir resumed their indefinite strike today over the Government’s failure to issue a formal order implementing the hike.

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A senior Government officer told Excelsior that the file was approved by the Chief Minister yesterday and forwarded to the Health and Medical Education Department for completion of formalities. The order is likely to be issued on Wednesday. “We have received the file after approval from the CM; an order in this regard will be issued accordingly,” the officer said.

Separately, Dr Mohammad Akib Javid, J&K interns’ representative and joint secretary of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), said he had received a call from the Health and Medical Education Minister’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), confirming that the order would be issued on Wednesday.

However, the interns maintained that they would continue their agitation until the Government issued the written order, refusing to rely on verbal assurances. AIMSA president Dr Mohammad Momin Khan said the association had received information about the Chief Minister’s approval but reiterated that the strike would not be called off until formal notification was issued.

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Dr Mohammad Tasadduk Kawser, an intern at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and joint secretary of AIMSA, said 42 days had elapsed since the Government gave a written assurance on the issue. The earlier deadline expired on October 8, he added.

In Jammu, protesting interns staged a demonstration at GMC Jammu, demanding fulfillment of their long-pending demand. Dr Tanish said the interns had waited 42 days after receiving the assurance, while Dr Sukesh recalled that an earlier nine-day protest had ended after the Government promised to finalize the hike within a month.

In the evening, interns took out candle marches within the premises of GMC Jammu and GMC Srinagar to press for the issuance of the formal order. Similar demonstrations were held at Doda, Rajouri and Kathua medical colleges.

The agitation involves interns from GMC Srinagar, SKIMS Srinagar, GMC Baramulla, GMC Handwara, GMC Kupwara and other medical colleges across J&K.

The interns said they had continued working after earlier assurances to prevent disruption of patient care. Emergency services remained operational today, but they warned of rallies, hunger strikes and other peaceful protests, including possible withdrawal from emergency duties, if the order was further delayed.