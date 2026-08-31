Mayawati warns against poll 'rewadis', says Gen-Z, Gen-Alpha facing state repression

LUCKNOW, Aug 31: BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday alleged that "rewadis" (freebies) and attractive promises were being used to influence voters ahead of elections, cautioning people against what she described as "deception and betrayal" by political parties.

She also said members of Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha were increasingly raising their voices against anti-people policies and facing government repression, including police cases.

Addressing a meeting of BSP office-bearers in Lucknow, Mayawati reviewed preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, including the selection of party candidates and the reorganisation of organisational committees up to the polling booth level following the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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"Through 'rewadis' and various kinds of attractive promises and announcements offering private benefits, particularly to women, voters are sought to be wrongly influenced before elections. But after governments are formed, people across the country are witnessing repeated betrayal of promises," she said.

Mayawati said people in Uttar Pradesh should be made aware of such "open deception and betrayal" so that they could vote independently and according to their own choice.

"Along with the BSP's struggle against continuous betrayal of promises, deception and irresponsibility towards public welfare after elections in different states, even Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha are coming out to fight against such anti-people policies and activities and are facing government repression, including police cases," she said.

The BSP chief said inflation, poverty, unemployment and backwardness had forced people in Uttar Pradesh to migrate in search of livelihoods.

She alleged that measures announced by governments to address these problems often appeared more like electoral "deception" than solutions, comparing them to "a drop in the ocean".

"Ensuring public interest and welfare is the constitutional responsibility of every government and must be carried out every year, irrespective of elections," she said.

Mayawati claimed that BSP governments in Uttar Pradesh had undertaken welfare and development measures without waiting for elections or any "auspicious occasion", and said work related to "social transformation and economic emancipation" during her governments remained unprecedented.

During the meeting, she reviewed the progress in restructuring committees up to the polling booth level following the SIR exercise and directed office-bearers to complete the remaining work within a stipulated timeframe.

She also called upon party workers to intensify preparations in view of the changing political circumstances and counter what she termed opponents' "despicable tactics" involving "saam, daam, dand, bhed".

Mayawati expressed confidence that the BSP would form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the fifth time and provide "the best rule of law" based on "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay" (welfare and happiness of all).

She also issued directions for organising the October 9 death anniversary programme of BSP founder Kanshi Ram in a "missionary spirit". This year, the programme will be held only in Lucknow at the Kanshi Ram Memorial site on VIP Road, she said.

Mayawati said people from western Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the state would gather there to pay tribute to Kanshi Ram and take a pledge to complete his mission.

On the flood situation in Nepal, Mayawati expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and property, including among Indians, and conveyed her sympathy to the affected families.

She urged the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to extend all possible assistance to people affected by the floods, particularly in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"Otherwise, particularly in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the lives of people already suffering from poverty, hunger and exploitation through debt will become even more difficult," she said.

Mayawati called for immediate delivery of disaster-relief benefits to needy people and families and stressed the need for a permanent solution to the recurring annual problem of floods. (PTI)