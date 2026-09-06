Mayawati voices concern over political 'hijacking' of Gen-Z movement

LUCKNOW, Sept 6: BSP president Mayawati on Sunday expressed concern that movements centred on the problems of Gen-Z youth and unemployed people were being "hijacked" by political parties, claiming this had raised serious doubts among young people and students.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said there were numerous examples in the country that had led people to believe that the CJP's Gen-Z movement concerning the burning issues of youth, students and unemployed people had increasingly become political rather than remaining independent.

She said the youth and students who were shown "big dreams" during the Jantar Mantar movement were now facing serious doubts as various political parties had allegedly taken over such movements.

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Mayawati, however, said the BSP had always sympathised with and remained concerned about the legitimate demands of Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha.

She said all BSP state units had been directed to meet the authorities concerned in their respective states and regions, and remain ready to help ensure a peaceful resolution of the problems faced by young people.

At the same time, Mayawati said BSP workers, in accordance with party discipline, should not participate in dharnas, demonstrations or agitations and should instead "conserve their physical, mental and financial strength and energy for elections".

She said the BSP's objective was to form a government based on the principle of "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay (welfare and happiness for all)" and provide lasting solutions to the problems of Gen-Z, Gen-Alpha and all sections of society.

The BSP chief claimed that the party had demonstrated this during its four terms in power in Uttar Pradesh.

Referring to the alleged assault of Sanjay Azad during the Gen-Z movement at Jantar Mantar, Mayawati said the serious incident could have been avoided had the police taken appropriate action in time.

She demanded the strictest legal action against those accused in the case and said the BSP would not remain behind in raising its voice in such matters if necessary.

The case pertains to the alleged assault of Azad, who is the father of a minor activist, by Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, causing the former head injury. Bhardwaj was arrested in connection with the case after boasting about the alleged assault and impunity afforded to him "due to his ties" with BJP leaders and a minister in a podcast. (PTI)