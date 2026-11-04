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Home / National / Mayawati to review BSP's organisational strength, poll preparedness at key meet

Mayawati to review BSP's organisational strength, poll preparedness at key meet

LUCKNOW, Nov 4: BSP president Mayawati will on Thursday hold a meeting with senior office-bearers of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit and presidents of all 75 district units to review organisational preparedness ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. According to...

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Daily Excelsior
01:08 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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LUCKNOW, Nov 4: BSP president Mayawati will on Thursday hold a meeting with senior office-bearers of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit and presidents of all 75 district units to review organisational preparedness ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

According to a statement issued by the BSP's Uttar Pradesh state office on Wednesday, the meeting will be held at the party's state headquarters at Mall Avenue here from 11 am.

The meeting will focus on strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level, reviewing preparations for the assembly elections and assessing progress on earlier directions issued by Mayawati, the statement said.

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The BSP chief will also issue fresh directions on the selection of suitable candidates for the elections and measures to expand the party's support base across sections of society, it said.

The meeting assumes significance as political parties in Uttar Pradesh step up preparations for the 2027 assembly elections, whose schedule is yet to be announced but is expected early next year.

The BSP, which holds influence over Dalit votes, has maintained that it will go solo in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls. (PTI)

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