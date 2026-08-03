Mayawati seeks focus on public welfare issues during UP Assembly session

LUCKNOW, Aug 3: BSP president Mayawati said the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly beginning Monday should focus on public welfare and pressing issues instead of being consumed by partisan politics and disruptions.

In a post on X, Mayawati noted that the Monsoon session of the state assembly is starting on Monday and that the state government is scheduled to present the supplementary budget on Tuesday during the four-day session.

She said despite the session being very short, people expected it to be devoted to national interest, public welfare and urgent public issues, rather than meeting the same fate as the ongoing Parliament session which is witnessing disruptions.

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The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also voiced concern over the shrinking duration of legislative sessions, saying it was essential that the constitutional authority of the legislature was not weakened, as it plays a crucial role in ensuring that the bureaucracy remains accountable to its constitutional oath and responsive to public interest.

Questioning whether such a brief Assembly session could achieve its intended purpose, she said there was a risk of it becoming merely a procedural formality.

Mayawati asserted that a strong legislature was vital for safeguarding the Constitution, strengthening democracy and keeping the bureaucracy in check, adding that both the ruling party and the opposition must display serious parliamentary conduct to achieve these objectives.

Mayawati's BSP has only one MLA in the assembly. (PTI)