Mayawati says embezzlement of donations 'serious', cautions against politicising issue

LUCKNOW, June 30: BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday described the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya as "extremely serious and worrying", while cautioning against politicising the issue.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "The media reports appearing every day regarding the theft, embezzlement and misappropriation of offerings at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya are extremely serious and worrying. Such people should not be spared under any circumstances, but it is also not right to politicise this issue."

She further said, "At the same time, to ensure that no complaints arise in future regarding the offerings made by devotees at the temple, it would be appropriate to adopt the system followed by other renowned and famous temples in the country for maintaining accounts of donations and offerings, and resolve this matter at the earliest."

"Criminalisation of politics, the politicisation of crime, the politicisation of religion and the blind religiousisation of politics should all be avoided. This would be proper and in keeping with the Constitution. This is the BSP's advice to political parties in the interest of the nation and the people, and at the same time an appeal to the people of the country," she said in the post.

Her post comes amid ongoing probes by Ayodhya Police and a State Government-formed Special Investigation Team into the theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

So far, eight people linked with counting the donation cash have been arrested and sent in judicial custody in connection with the case, even as clamour rose for action against high-rank officials involved in the temple management. (PTI)