Mayawati announces restructuring of BSP

Lucknow, Sep 27: BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday announced a restructuring of the party's organisational set-up, dividing it into three sectors to strengthen its base among all sections of society.

In a post on X, Mayawati said sector one comprises 10 states and will be overseen by BSP Rajya Sabha members Ramji Gautam and Suresh Rao as central sector in-charges.

Sector two comprises nine states and has been assigned to former Rajya Sabha MP Rajaram and former MLA Atar Singh Rao as central sector in-charges, she said.

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Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been placed under sector three and will be directly overseen by the party's central camp office in Lucknow, Mayawati said.

Mayawati said the restructuring was aimed at strengthening the BSP's organisational reach and its base among different sections of society. (Agencies)