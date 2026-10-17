Mayawati alleges 'fake surveys' being circulated against BSP ahead of UP, Uttarakhand, and Punjab elections

LUCKNOW, Oct 17:

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati has criticised the alleged fake surveys and social media campaigns being conducted against the party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in 5 states.

Mayawati on Saturday through a statement alleged that propaganda is being spread through caste-based media and social media, using money power to portray the BSP as weak and divert public attention.

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According to Mayawati, the BSP is busy with organisational and ground preparations, including the selection of good and strong candidates, for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. At this time, the alleged fake surveys and polls targeting the party are unfortunate.

Mayawati said that the practice of false propaganda against the BSP and undermining the party's position through sponsored surveys during elections is not new.

Citing the example of the 2007 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, she said that similar claims were being made against the BSP at that time, but the party had won an absolute majority and formed the government.

Referring to her tenure, she said that the government at that time had strived to establish the rule of law through law and work in accordance with the spirit of "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya."

Mayawati appealed to BSP supporters, especially the Bahujan Samaj Party, to be wary of the propaganda of opposition parties and so-called casteist elements. She said that during the elections, attempts could be made to mislead voters through tactics like "Sama, Daam, Danda, and Bhed."

The BSP chief called on party workers to strengthen the party and fully mobilize for the upcoming elections.

It is noteworthy that the BSP has recently intensified its organiational and election preparations review in Uttar Pradesh, as well as in Uttarakhand and Punjab.

On October 4, Mayawati held a meeting with senior party officials in Uttarakhand to review the voter list, the post-SIR situation, candidate selection, and election preparations.

The party is also moving forward with the candidate selection process in Uttar Pradesh. According to recent reports, the BSP has completed the candidate selection process for several seats and is working on a strategy to finalize candidates well in advance of the elections.

Mayawati's statement comes at a time when various media outlets and survey agencies are releasing estimates regarding the 2027 assembly elections.

(UNI)