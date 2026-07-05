May hike localisation level of Windsor to over  70 pc to reduce supply chain risks: JSW MG Motor India MD

NEW DELHI, July 5: JSW MG Motor India is looking to increase localisation level of its flagship electric vehicle Windsor to over 70 per cent to reduce supply chain risks as it eyes a double-digit overall sales growth in 2026, according to company Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra.

The Windsor EV, which has crossed cumulative wholesales of 75,000 units in 21 months since launch in October 2024, has become the company's growth driver.

"As demand for Windsor continues to grow, we are focusing on increasing the localisation levels to over 70 per cent to reduce supply chain risks. The MG Windsor will continue to be one of our flagship products, enabling us to target a double digit growth by the end of this calendar year," Mehrotra told PTI.

In 2025, JSW MG Motor India clocked total sales of 70,554 across its models.

In June this year, Windsor clocked sales of 4,056 units. In the past 21 months it has clocked an average monthly sales of 3,700 units per, thus becoming a growth driver for the company.

It is priced between Rs 14.09 lakh and Rs 18.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mehrotra said, "The Windsor is a winning proposition delivering strong value and resonating with the preferences of Indian car buyers."

With its customers spanning across metros and emerging markets, he said, "The MG Windsor has meaningfully contributed to accelerating India's EV adoption, transforming the way India moves."

Around 30 per cent of sales of the Windsor comes from four metros -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai -- and 70 per cent from the rest of India. (PTI)