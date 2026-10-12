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Home / Videos / Maximum Environmental Damage Caused by Mountain Cutting for PMGSY Roads: CM

Maximum Environmental Damage Caused by Mountain Cutting for PMGSY Roads: CM

        Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said some of the most significant environmental damage in Jammu and Kashmir has occurred in remote areas where mountains have been cut for road construction under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak...

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Daily Excelsior
04:55 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said some of the most significant environmental damage in Jammu and Kashmir has occurred in remote areas where mountains have been cut for road construction under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). He highlighted the environmental impact of such construction, underscoring the need to address ecological concerns while developing road connectivity in far-flung areas.

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