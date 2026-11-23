NEW DELHI, Nov 23: Max Healthcare and Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital, Dubai (CMC, Dubai) have signed a collaboration agreement to strengthen access to specialised medical care for patients in the UAE.

Under the partnership, doctors from Max Healthcare will visit CMC, Dubai -- a 100-bed multi-disciplinary hospital in Dubai Healthcare City -- for three days every month to conduct Outpatient Department (OPD) consultations and independently perform surgeries, Max Healthcare said in a statement on Monday.

The collaboration will initially involve two specialists covering orthopaedics and urology. Going forward, the partnership is expected to expand to additional specialists and clinical disciplines, with Max Healthcare also supporting CMC, Dubai in developing its transplant programme, as per the statement.

"We see opportunities to broaden this engagement by bringing in more specialists and supporting CMC, Dubai in developing its transplant programme. Our shared objective is to improve access to advanced and specialised healthcare for patients in the region," Raj Raina, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Max Healthcare, said.

Dr Taha Al-Hazrmerdi, Chief Executive Officer, CMC, Dubai, noted that the collaboration will bolster the hospital's capabilities in robotic surgery while enabling the medical teams to work together to provide coordinated care throughout a patient's treatment journey. (PTI)