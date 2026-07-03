Max Estates Q1 sales bookings jump five-fold  to Rs 1,100 cr on strong housing demand

NEW DELHI, July 3: Realty firm Max Estates Ltd on Friday reported a fivefold jump in its sales bookings to Rs 1,100 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal due to strong demand for its housing projects across Delhi-NCR.

The company had sold housing properties worth Rs 217 crore in the year-ago period.

Max Estates Ltd, a part of Max Group, on Friday released its operational update for the April-June period of this fiscal.

During the June quarter, Max Estates launched one project in Gurugram with a revenue potential of Rs 500 crore.

"Built on the momentum of the last fiscal, we have registered more than five times growth in sales bookings in the June quarter as against the corresponding period of 2025-26 because of homebuyers' overwhelming response.

"The sale figure reflects that Max Estate is one of the most trusted brands in the Delhi-NCR, particularly in micro markets of Gurugram and Noida," Max Estates Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nitin Kansal told PTI.

He highlighted that the company witnessed strong consumer demand in newly launched housing projects and under-construction properties.

In the last fiscal, Max Estates sold homes worth Rs 5,305 crore against Rs 5,321 crore in the preceding financial year.

To meet the demand, Kansal said the company has a strong pipeline of new launches for the current fiscal year.

He noted that the demand for residential properties continues to be strong, especially for reputed brands that have the financial strength to execute projects on time.

On land acquisition, he said the company is targeting to buy 2-3 land parcels that can have a potential saleable area of 3 million sq ft.

Kansal said the company did not acquire any land in the first quarter, but it is evaluating various proposals.

Max Estates, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, builds housing and commercial (office) projects.

At present, the company has three completed office complexes in Delhi and Noida with a total rental income of around Rs 150 crore in the last fiscal.

In the housing business, the company has three projects under construction. It is also developing two mixed-use projects.

Max Estates has a portfolio of 18.4 million sq ft of completed and under-construction projects.

In the last fiscal, the company's net profit stood at 15.5 crore over a turnover of Rs 200 crore. (PTI)