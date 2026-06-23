Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Sees 50 Lakh Pilgrims Till June, Up 27 Per Cent YoY

Jammu, Jun 23: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has achieved a significant milestone in the current calendar year, with the number of pilgrims paying obeisance at the revered cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district crossing the 50-lakh mark on June 22.

This represents an impressive increase of over 27.3 per cent compared to the 39.84 lakh pilgrims who visited the shrine during the corresponding period last year, an official said on Tuesday.

"During the same period in 2025, approximately 39.84 lakh pilgrims had visited the holy Shrine, whereas the Yatra during the current year has recorded 50.70 lakh pilgrims, reflecting a substantial increase of 10.86 lakh devotees," a spokesperson of the Shrine Board said.

He said the remarkable growth in pilgrim footfall is a testimony to the unwavering faith and devotion of pilgrims from across the country and abroad towards the revered shrine.

"The sustained increase in the number of pilgrims also reflects the confidence reposed by devotees in the arrangements made by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders associated with the management of the Yatra," the spokesperson said.

Under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Shrine Board has undertaken extensive measures to facilitate a smooth, safe and comfortable pilgrimage experience for devotees.

"Continuous improvements in infrastructure, accommodation facilities, sanitation, crowd management systems, healthcare services, battery car operations, ropeway services, disaster management preparedness and digital initiatives have significantly enhanced pilgrim convenience and overall service delivery," he said.

The spokesperson said the crossing of the 50-lakh mark at this stage of the year is indicative of the growing enthusiasm among devotees and augurs well for the continued progress of the Yatra during the remaining months of the year.