Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra flagged off amid record participation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: Hundreds of pilgrims began their journey today to the shrine of Mata Ragnya Devi and other traditional destinations across Kashmir, as the Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra was ceremonially flagged off.

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As part of the ceremonial departure, 214 buses carrying approximately 8,500 pilgrims were flagged off towards pilgrimage destinations across Kashmir, marking the annual observance of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

MLA Nagrota Devyani Rana flagged off the Yatra from Toll Post Nagrota in the presence of DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range Shridhar Patil, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M), J&K, Dr Arvind Karwani and Additional Commissioner Jammu Sham Lal, besides senior civil and police officers.

This year's Yatra has registered a significant rise in pilgrim registrations. The administration attributes the increase to the peaceful atmosphere, strengthened security and extensive arrangements in place, making the 2026 Yatra one of the largest in recent years.

Senior and nodal officers of the Relief and Rehabilitation Organisation have been deployed at Tulmulla, Tikker, Devsar-Manzgam, Logripora and other pilgrimage destinations well in advance of the Yatra, to oversee arrangements and coordinate among departments.

The annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela is being observed at the traditional pilgrimage centres of Tulmulla (Ganderbal), Tikker (Kupwara), Devsar-Manzgam (Kulgam) and Logripora (Anantnag), with the principal congregation at the shrine of Mata Ragnya Devi, Tulmulla. The Yatra will culminate on 22nd June coinciding with Jyeshtha Ashtami, when thousands of devotees are expected to take part in prayers at the shrine locations.

The departure followed weeks of coordinated effort by the Relief and Rehabilitation Organisation, district administrations, security agencies and other stakeholder departments across the Union Territory.

The administration conveyed its greetings to the devotees travelling independently to the shrine of Mata Kheer Bhawani and other traditional destinations in the Valley.