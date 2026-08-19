Mata Chintpurni Mela from Aug 20-23

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Mata Chintpurni Welfare Society, Jammu, today announced the schedule for the annual Mata Chintpurni Mela and associated religious programmes to be organized at the historic Chintpurni Temple, Panjtirthi, Circular Road, Jammu.

Addressing a press conference, representatives of the Society said that the annual celebrations are being organized under the inspiration and guidance of the Dharmarth Trust, Jammu and Kashmir, are expected to witness the participation of a large number of devotees from across the region.

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The Society informed that religious rituals will commence on August 20, marking the ‘Ashtami Tithi’ associated with the manifestation of Mata Chintpurni. Hawan will be performed at 9:30 am, followed by Prasad Bhog at 10:30 am at the temple premises.

The programme will conclude on August 23 with a grand Bhandara organized from 11:30 am onwards, where devotees will be served community meals and take part in devotional activities.

The office-bearers of the Welfare Society appealed to devotees to participate in large numbers along with their families and seek the blessings of Mata Chintpurni Ji. They said the annual mela not only holds religious significance but also strengthens social harmony and community bonding.