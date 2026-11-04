Mata Bhadrakali Institute holds cultural workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: The Mata Bhadrakali Institute of Handicrafts & Handloom organized a special cultural and empowering event dedicated to preserving Kashmiri heritage and uplifting local women.

Organized by Kiran Pandita, head of the Institute, the event brought together tradition, devotional music, and community engagement.

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The programme commenced with a soulful Bhajan Mandali, setting a serene and auspicious atmosphere, followed by the formal honouring of distinguished guests. During the event, Kanwal Peshin was honoured by the Institute with a traditional shawl and a painting in recognition of his literary and cultural contributions.

A major highlight of the event was the release and distribution of Henzey Vanvun book to the participating women. Kanwal Peshin, author of the book, conducted a practical training session guiding the women in singing these traditional, auspicious Kashmiri wedding hymns (Vanvun), ensuring the rich oral traditions are preserved and passed down through generations.

The proceedings were presided over by Dr. Ramesh Hangloo, Director of Radio Sharda, who commended the institute and its organizers for their continuous efforts toward women's empowerment and cultural preservation.

The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks presented by Nana Ji Pandita, expressing gratitude to all guests, participants, and supporters who contributed to making the programme a resonant success.