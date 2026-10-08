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Home / Latest News / Master Of His Craft: LG Manoj Sinha Mourns Nana Patekar's Demise

Master Of His Craft: LG Manoj Sinha Mourns Nana Patekar's Demise

Srinagar, Oct 8: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, saying he was "a master of his craft" who left an indelible mark on the Indian entertainment industry....

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Daily Excelsior
03:25 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, Oct 8: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, saying he was "a master of his craft" who left an indelible mark on the Indian entertainment industry.

Patekar, known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, passed away at his Goa residence early Thursday. He was 76.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar Ji. A master of his craft, his powerful presence on screen and stage left an indelible mark on the Indian entertainment industry. His legacy of extraordinary performances will live on forever. Condolences to his family & admirers," Sinha said in a post on X.

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