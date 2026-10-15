Master Artisan Rafiq Ahmed Sofi Makes Kashmir Proud, Wins National Award

SRINAGAR, Oct 15: Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, has extended heartiest congratulations to the master artisan Rafiq Ahmed Sofi of Eidgah, Srinagar, on being conferred with the National Award 2025 in the Hand-Knotted Carpet category by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

Sofi is the sole awardee from Jammu & Kashmir in this category for 2025, winning it for a carpet that features intricate floral motifs, traditional architectural patterns and calligraphic elements.

In a press statement issued here today, a spokesman of the Department paid rich tributes to the master artisan for making the famed handicrafts and handloom sector of Kashmir proud at the national stage. “This honour recognises his exceptional craftsmanship and contribution to the traditional art of hand-knotted carpet weaving,” he stated, adding it will give further traction to the Valley's carpet industry.

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Kashmir’s hand-knotted carpets represent a centuries-old tradition that combines fine knotting techniques with distinctive design elements and taleem, for which it was awarded GI registration in the year 2016, based on its source of origin.

The spokesman further stated that recognition of Sofi’s work at the national level reaffirms the continued excellence and relevance of this heritage craft. “The Directorate encourages artisans across the region to draw inspiration from this achievement and continue upholding the standards of quality and artistry that define Kashmir handicrafts,” he added.

A formal award ceremony is scheduled in the emonth of December 2026 in which amongst other winners, Rafiq Ahmad Sofi shall also be felicitated.