Massive searches in Kulgam

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 12: Security forces today continued an extensive cordon and search operation in Kulgam district to track down terrorists involved in an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party a day earlier, in which three personnel were injured.

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An official said that a massive manhunt is underway and the search operation has been extended to several nearby villages, with security forces intensifying efforts to track down the attackers.

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The terrorists on Wednesday afternoon had opened fire on CRPF personnel deployed at a checkpoint near Akhran- Mir Bazar. Soon after the attack security forces launched a search operation to trace perpetrators.

The injured personnel were identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh and Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru. They were rushed to a hospital in neighbouring Anantnag district for treatment.

Chandru, a resident of West Bengal, sustained injuries to his abdomen and his condition was stated to be critical. Dass, who hails from Assam, suffered a bullet injury to his leg, while Singh, from Madhya Pradesh, was injured in his arm. Both were reported to be stable.

According to officials, the checkpoint attacked by terrorists is located around three kilometres from the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Balbir Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps, along with other senior Army officers, visited the attack site. GOC Singh later chaired a meeting with senior officials from the Army, Police and CRPF in Kulgam to review the security situation.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Sujit Kumar, also visited the attack spot in the evening and reviewed the security situation.

The senior officers reviewed the security situation in South Kashmir.

Meanwhile, security forces arrested a person and recovered two hand grenades from him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The suspicious individual was apprehended from the Baderkote forest area of Tangmarg in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

He identified the person as Ghulam Jeelani Reshi.

The spokesman said that a hand grenade was recovered from Reshi’s possession, and on his disclosure, another concealed grenade was subsequently recovered from the forest.

An FIR has been registered at the Tangmarg police station, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source, intended use and possible links of the recovered explosives, the spokesman added.